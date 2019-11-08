Friday night football: Playoffs opening round (LIVE)
Led by longtime co-head coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie, Bear River’s Bruins are the No. 7 seed in the Section’s Division 6 bracket and will host No. 10 Highlands at J. David Ramsey Stadium at 7 p.m. today in their opener.
The Nevada Union Miners, led by second-year head coach Brad Sparks, are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2012. They are the No. 9 seed in Division 4 and will make the nearly 100-mile trip to Fairfield to face No. 8 seed Vanden at 7 p.m. today.
Get live coverage here:
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Aftermath of PG&E shutoffs discussion at 6 p.m. (LIVE VIDEO)
A panel of western Nevada County government agency leaders, along with community nonprofit and business representatives, will discuss the aftermath of October’s PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Hall, 255 S. Auburn St.