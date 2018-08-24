FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Nevada Union vs. Spanish Springs; Bear River vs. El Dorado (LIVE FEED)

Prep Football moves into week 2 tonight with the Nevada Union Miners hosting Spanish Springs. Both teams come into the contest on the heels of week one losses in which both offenses struggled to score. Spanish Springs lost to California High School (San Ramon), 24-7. The Miners fell 39-0 to Yuba City.

The Bear River Bruins (1-0) welcome the El Dorado Cougars (0-1) to J. David Ramsey Stadium for their home opener, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The Bruins are coming off an impressive 50-3 road win route over South lake Tahoe last week.

Sports editor Walter Ford and sports writer Brian Shepard will be live tweeting from the games tonight. Multimedia journalist Elias Funez will provide pictures and video. So follow our live feed of tonight's action above, which begins at 7 p.m.!



