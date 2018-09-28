FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Nevada Union vs. Placer; Bear River Vs. Center (LIVE COVERAGE FEED)
September 28, 2018
Prep Football moves into week 7 tonight with the Nevada Union Miners battling Placer. The Miners are now 3-2 overall and this will be their first Foothill Valley League game of the year.
The Bear River Bruins (5-0) will face center.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Sports Editor Walter Ford, writer Brian Shepard and Multimedia journalist Elias Funez will provide pictures and video.
So follow our live feed of tonight’s action below, which begins at 7 p.m.!