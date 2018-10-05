Friday Night Football: Nevada Union vs. Oakmont; Bear River vs. Lindhurst (LIVE COVERAGE)

Prep Football moves into week 8 tonight with the Nevada Union Miners battling Oakmont. The Miners are now 3-3 overall and this will be their second Foothill Valley League game of the year.

The Bear River Bruins (6-0) will face Lindhurst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Sports Editor Walter Ford, writer Brian Shepard and Multimedia journalist Elias Funez will provide pictures and video.

So follow our live feed of tonight's action below, which begins at 7 p.m.!