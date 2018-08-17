FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Nevada Union at Yuba City; Bear River at South Tahoe (LIVE FEED)

The Bear River Bruins are back and hungry for another Sac-Joaquin Section title. The Nevada Union Miners have a revitalized energy and look to return to their winning ways.

Both of the local high school football teams kick off their 2018 seasons tonight, and both are doing so on the road.

The Miners head to Yuba City High School to face off with the Honkers at 7:30 p.m. The Bruins will make the trek to South Tahoe High School to take on the Vikings with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.

Sports editor Walter Ford and sports writer Brian Shepard will be live tweeting from the games. Multimedia journalist Elias Funez will provide pictures and video.

So follow our live feed of tonight’s action below, which begins at 7 p.m.!