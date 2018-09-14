FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Nevada Union at River City; Bear River versus Encina (LIVE FEED COVERAGE)

Prep Football moves into week 5 tonight with the Nevada Union Miners on the road against River City. The Miners (1-2) are coming of the heels of their first win of the season against Napa.

The Bear River Bruins (4-0) welcome the Encina Prep Bulldogs on the heels of blowout wins in each of their first four games and are looking to finish the non-league slate of games unbeaten.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at on the Bear River High School campus.

Sports editor Walter Ford and sports writer Brian Shepard will be live tweeting from the games tonight. Multimedia journalist Elias Funez will provide pictures and video.

So follow our live feed of tonight’s action above, which begins at 7 p.m.!