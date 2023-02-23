This story will be updated throughout the day. More information can be found at https://roads.dot.ca.gov/.
UPDATE Friday 7 a.m.:
Interstate 80 remains closed to traffic due to zero visibility, according to Caltrans. Highway 20 is also closed to eastbound traffic at Nevada Street, Caltrans says.
Also on Highway 20, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Penn Valley to Nevada Street.
On Highway 174, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax to Memorial Park in Grass Valley.
A few traffic collisions are impacting the roads in Nevada County as well Friday morning. Four or five vehicles reportedly spun out on Highway 49 near the Dorsey Drive on-ramp, CHP incident logs report.
CHP logs are also reporting multiple vehicles, including a big rig, spun out and are blocking the lanes on Highway 49 near Idaho Maryland Road off-ramp.
Another vehicle reportedly rolled down the hill behind the Dollar General Store in Grass Valley and is possibly overturned, according to CHP logs.
UPDATE 3 p.m.:
Chain controls have been lifted on Highway 49.
UPDATE 2 p.m.:
On Highway 49, chains or snow tires are required from McKnight Way to Empire Street in Grass Valley.
Highway 20 is closed to eastbound traffic at Nevada Street in Nevada City due to spin out, Caltrans said.
Caltrans is turning traffic in both directions on I-80 due to spin outs. There is no estimated time of reopening.
UPDATE 1:05 p.m.:
Interstate 80 is closed to westbound traffic at the Nevada state line due to spin outs, according to Caltrans.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax to the Nevada state line.
UPDATE 12:35 p.m.:
On Highway 20, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.
UPDATE 8:35 a.m.:
Banner Quaker Hill Road is currently closed due to icy conditions, according to a release from the Nevada County Department of Public Works.
There is no estimated time of reopening and all residents must use alternative routes, the release states.
Initially Posted:
Interstate 80
For eastbound I-80 traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 2.1 miles east of Baxter (Placer County) to the Nevada state line.
For westbound I-80 traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Nevada state line to 2.1 miles east of Baxter.
Highway 20
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6 miles east of Nevada City to the Junction of I-80.
Highway 49
There are currently no restrictions on Highway 49 in Nevada County.
Highway 174
There are currently no restrictions on Highway 174 in Nevada County.