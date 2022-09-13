facebook tracking pixel Fresh fruits and vegetables galore!: Nevada City Farmers Market in full swing | TheUnion.com
Fresh fruits and vegetables galore!: Nevada City Farmers Market in full swing

Elias Funez
  

Fresh fruits and vegetables can be found from multiple vendors at the Nevada City Farmers Market’s Summer Market every Saturday morning along Union Alley from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Dec. 17. Over 35 vendors consisting of farmers, ranchers, bread artisans, jewelry makers, herbalists, community groups and much more can be found.
Photo: Elias Funez
People peruse the many vendors with goods for sale during the Saturday morning Nevada City Farmers Market in downtown Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez

