Vegetation fires have begun to increase in their frequency in Cal Fire’s Nevada Yuba Placer Unit.
On Tuesday a handful of vegetation fires kept area firefighters busy.
After about 2:00 p.m. a vegetation fire was reported in rural Penn Valley off of Houghton Ranch Road and Bald Ridge Road.
Firefighters arrived on scene quickly, making good progress on the fire, though reported a spot fire had crossed their line.
By 3:42 p.m. the Bald Fire incident command called the fire contained at 1.05 acres with extensive mop up expected to keep crews on scene of two to three hours.
At about 5 p.m. reports of an escaped fire threatening a structure were received off of LaBarr Meadows Road just south of Grass Valley.
Responding firefighters reported a fire approximately ¼ acre in size burning in heavy fuels and ordered an extra hand crew and water tenders to help fight the conflagration.
