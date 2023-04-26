VegetationFire-GVU-030222-1.jpg

An escaped burn pile is mopped up by area firefighters in rural Grass Valley in this file photo. The frequency of vegetation fires occurring in the region is increasing as the days warm.

 Elias Funez File Photo

Vegetation fires have begun to increase in their frequency in Cal Fire’s Nevada Yuba Placer Unit.

On Tuesday a handful of vegetation fires kept area firefighters busy.