Freedom from smoking workshop/series starts in January

For those who feel ready to kick tobacco and start 2020 off on the right foot, Connecting Point is offering a “Freedom from Smoking” workshop to help smokers quit for good.

The free eight-class series begins Jan. 8 and meets weekly through February 19. Over the course of eight classes, participants will set a quit date, build a quit plan, and work together to stay tobacco-free. Freedom from Smoking focuses on how to quit, not why to quit and helps participants put an individualized plan in place. The class includes strategies for identifying triggers, managing stress, and avoiding weight gain. Participants will also learn how tools like quit-smoking medications can increase the chances of quitting.

Designed by the American Lung Association, the Freedom from Smoking workshop has helped hundreds of thousands of Americans end their nicotine addiction over the last 35 years. Classes are provided in partnership with the Nevada County Public Health Department. The workshop is free and open to the public. Those who complete the full series will receive a $50 gift card.

Classes meet from 2 to 4 p.m., January 8 through February 19 at the Glenbrook Community Room, 265 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. For more information or to register, call Karen at 530-274-5601 or register online at http://www.connectingpoint.org/events.

Connecting Point is a public agency dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of our community. Learn more about Connecting Point at http://www.connectingpoint.org.