Freedom from smoking workshop now online

Are you ready to quit smoking? Finding your path to a smoke-free life is easier with the right help. The American Lung Association’s “Freedom From Smoking” program is a proven way to quit smoking — and “stay quit.”

The free eight-class series starts Tuesday, July 20, live via Zoom. Over the course of eight classes, participants will set a quit date, build a quit plan, and work together to stay tobacco-free.

Freedom From Smoking focuses on how to quit, not why to quit. People have different reasons for smoking and will have different ways of quitting, too. It’s all about putting a plan in place that will work best for you. The class includes strategies for identifying triggers, managing stress and avoiding weight gain. Participants will also learn how tools like quit-smoking medications can increase the chances of quitting.

Designed by the American Lung Association, the Freedom From Smoking workshop has helped hundreds of thousands of Americans end their nicotine addiction over the last 35 years. Classes will be conducted via Zoom. Participants will need to have internet access and a device with a microphone and camera.

Class dates: July 20, 27, August 3, 10, 12, 17, 24 and 31. All classes are from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Register now at connectingpoint.org/classes or call 530-274-5601.





Freedom From Smoking classes are provided in partnership with the Nevada County Public Health Department. Connecting Point is a public agency dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of our community. Learn more about Connecting Point at http://www.connectingpoint.org .