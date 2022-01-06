FREED, PG&E partner to help people in need

The recent snowstorm heightened the demand for resources.

Carly Pacheco, executive director of FREED, knows that firsthand.

According to Pacheco, the storm’s intensity and unexpected duration put so much demand on resources it nearly exhausted capacity.

FREED operates its Disability, Disaster Access and Resources program year-round. The organization plans for disabled people to persevere during a personal emergency, and incorporates their personal plan to deal with each disaster as it emerges.

“We also supply backup batteries,” said Pacheco. “And these resources were developed originally in cooperation with PG&E in order to deal with (Public Safety Power Shut-off) events.”





FREED is one of 28 such agencies statewide that contracts with the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers. That foundation, in turn, contracts with PG&E, which supports associates through donations throughout the year.

Some residents who had a plan in place before the snowstorm remain without power. FREED is now getting referrals from PG&E to set up storm victims in accommodations with adequate heating.

“So we’re probably a day behind as requests come in, yet we’re providing hotel rooms, propane or gas for generators to keep medical devices running,” Pacheco said. “And we’re responding by answering phones from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a staff of 15 and kept this pace since December 27.”

FREED’s staff is also affected by the storm, some without power or heat. Despite this, none have missed a shift during the crisis.

Since the snow’s start, FREED has placed 84 people in hotels, including those in Nevada, Placer and El Dorado counties. It’s issued 206 food vouchers — mostly for those placed in hotels, because it can be more expensive — and provided 116 fuel vouchers for generators.

“Funds come from PG&E, but so far, no one has said we are cutting you off,” Pacheco said. “… I think this program is literally saving lives. I don’t want to think what the impact would have looked like without this program.”

Megan McFarland, PG&E communications and marketing representative, said the utility partnered with the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers to support it.

“For our medical baseline customers, PG&E has completed wellness checks for 244 in the county,” she said. “PG&E has also assisted in the distribution of 39 pallets of firewood to residents without power. And we partnered with 211 (state social services) to connect locals with services that include shelter, portable backup power, home delivered meals, transportation and bill assistance.”

She also said that as of Monday, PG&E sent 175 customers to FREED and the Disability Resources Agency for Independent Living for assistance.

“Through PG&E’s partnership with local food banks, we are supporting with food replacement to families experiencing food loss due to the winter storm outages,” McFarland added.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com