Free Women’s Hormone Seminar at St. Moritz Medical Center

Please join Dr. Linda Foshagen, DO at St. Moritz Medical Center, 202 Providence Mine Road No. 105, Nevada City, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday for a free Women’s Hormone Seminar. This informational seminar will cover everything women always wanted to know about their hormonal changes and empower them with the information to know how to choose the safest and most successful course of action for their bodies. To also be addressed at the free seminar is menopause and its relationship to cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, cancer, and metabolic issues such as thyroid and adrenal stress.

Dr. Linda Foshagen, DO has over 25 years of experience in traditional medicine and is also in the fellowship of the Metabolic Medical Institute and American Academy of Anti-aging Medicine of South Florida University. With access to many of the leading authorities on this subject worldwide, she would like to introduce this topic which affects the health and vitality of all women at some point in their lives in an effort to debunk common misinformation and provide information about cutting-edge treatment options. Please RSVP to Olivia at 530-264-7475.

Source: St. Moritz Medical Center