Free virtual seminar on women’s hormone and healthy aging

Community members are invited to take part in a free “Virtual Women’s Hormone Seminar” put on by Dr. Linda Foshagen, DO. The event will be hosted online through Zoom and will cover a broad range of information on women’s hormones and how they affect health, menopause, and how to choose a safe course of action as one ages. A brief Q & A session will also be available at the end of the seminar. Foshagen is a local physician who specializes in women’s health care, menopause management and prevention of chronic disease. Her current office is St. Moritz Medical Center in Nevada City.

The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 6 on the videoconferencing app Zoom. Please RSVP to Olivia at 530-264-7475 or by email to StMoritzMedical@outlook.com for meeting ID and password to join the seminar.