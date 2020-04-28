Free virtual seminar on women’s hormone and healthy aging
Community members are invited to take part in a free “Virtual Women’s Hormone Seminar” put on by Dr. Linda Foshagen, DO. The event will be hosted online through Zoom and will cover a broad range of information on women’s hormones and how they affect health, menopause, and how to choose a safe course of action as one ages. A brief Q & A session will also be available at the end of the seminar. Foshagen is a local physician who specializes in women’s health care, menopause management and prevention of chronic disease. Her current office is St. Moritz Medical Center in Nevada City.
The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 6 on the videoconferencing app Zoom. Please RSVP to Olivia at 530-264-7475 or by email to StMoritzMedical@outlook.com for meeting ID and password to join the seminar.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User