Free Thanksgiving meals for western Nevada County residents

Food Bank of Nevada County

What: "Drive-thru" turkey giveaway

When: Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., or while supplies last

Where: Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Rd., Grass Valley

Contact: 272-3796 for more information

Old Town Cafe

What: Free sit-down Thanksgiving meal

When: Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 110 Mill St., Grass Valley

Rainbow Market

What: Free sit-down or takeout Thanksgiving meal

When: Thursday, 12 to 3 p.m.

Where: 16797 Highway 49, Nevada City