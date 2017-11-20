Free Thanksgiving meals for western Nevada County residents
November 20, 2017
Food Bank of Nevada County
What: "Drive-thru" turkey giveaway
When: Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., or while supplies last
Where: Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Rd., Grass Valley
Contact: 272-3796 for more information
Old Town Cafe
What: Free sit-down Thanksgiving meal
When: Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 110 Mill St., Grass Valley
Rainbow Market
What: Free sit-down or takeout Thanksgiving meal
When: Thursday, 12 to 3 p.m.
Where: 16797 Highway 49, Nevada City