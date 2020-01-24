Free tax preparation available to Nevada County residents

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is once again gearing up to provide free tax preparation services and electronic filing of both federal and California tax returns. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year and work hard to make sure you get every tax credit and deduction you’ve earned. There is no fee and no sales pitch for other services. AARP membership is not required. This service is provided to Nevada County residents of any age at no cost, and if you’re 50 and older and can’t afford a tax preparation service, this service is especially tailored for you.

The Tax-Aide volunteers can prepare most common personal tax returns, including those that have wages, Social Security or Railroad Retirement benefits, pensions, annuities or IRA distributions, earned interest, earned income credit, dividends, itemized deductions, tuition, student loan interest and more. Learn more at http://www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.

Appointments are required. Please call Connecting Point at 211 or toll free at 844-319-4119 to schedule an appointment on a Monday between February 3 and April 13. Limited appointments will also be available for two Saturday mornings, February 22 and March 28.

For Lake Wildwood residents, Tax-Aide services will be provided at the Lake Wildwood Community Center on Wednesdays from February 4 through April 8. Appointments can be scheduled for Lake Wildwood by calling 530-432-3260.