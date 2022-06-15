facebook tracking pixel Free summer lunch program hits local libraries | TheUnion.com
Free summer lunch program hits local libraries

Elias Funez
  

Youth services librarian Jill Davidson prepares to serve dozens of free lunches to children Wednesday afternoon at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. The lunches, made possible through The Food Bank of Nevada County, are given on a first-come, first-serve basis to kids ages 2-18 starting at noon at various locations, including the Bear River, Penn Valley, and Madelyn Helling libraries. The lunches are offered Monday through Friday until July 29, when the program ends at the libraries. No paperwork or sign up needed, people can just show up.
Photo: Elias Funez
A family enjoys a free lunch Wednesday afternoon at the Madelyn Helling Library’s gazebo area. The free lunches are offered Monday through Friday at the Madelyn Helling, Bear River, and Penn Valley libraries.
Photo: Elias Funez

