Free screening of ‘Oildale’ in Grass Valley

Welcome Home Vets will host a free screening of the movie “Oildale” at 5 p.m. on January 18 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 255 So. Auburn St. in Grass Valley. In the movie, homeless veterans find family as they rent rooms from an 18-year-old girl struggling to support her 13-year-old brother while discovering her voice in Americana music. Complimentary tickets are being distributed at Riebe’s Auto Parts, Simply Country, Big A Root Beer Drive-in, The Real Graphic Source and the office of Welcome Home Vets, at 255 So. Auburn Street in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-272-3300.