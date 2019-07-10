Free screening of ‘Captain Marvel’ at the library in Nevada City

The Madelyn Helling Library is offering a free screening of the blockbuster “Captain Marvel” from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 20. Popcorn and air conditioning will be provided. No registration is required and all ages are welcome to this PG-13 film. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050. The Madelyn Helling Library is located at 980 Helling Way in Nevada City.