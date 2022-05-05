 Free sailboat rides on ‘No Motor Day’ at Scotts Flat | TheUnion.com
Free sailboat rides on 'No Motor Day' at Scotts Flat

Submitted by Teresa Gaman

 

The Gold Country Yacht Club will be giving free sailboat rides on “No Motor Day,” scheduled for May 15 at Scott’s Flat Lake. Sponsored by NID, only sailboats, canoes, kayaks and paddleboards will be allowed entry to the Scotts Flat Recreation Area without charge. The use of motorized boats will be suspended for the entire day. The Yacht Club also offers youth and adult sailing classes throughout the season and is preparing for its 41st Annual Go For The Gold Regatta, on June 4 and 5. Members do not need to own a boat. For more information on sailing, visit http://gcyc.net. For more information on No Motor Day, visit https://www.nidwater.com.
Photo submitted by Teresa Gaman

 

