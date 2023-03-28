he Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, in partnership with the County of Nevada Office of Emergency Services and CAL FIRE, are hosting FREE self-service green waste disposal, and wood chip pick-up. As storm recovery continues, residents are encouraged to take advantage of this popular program. Defensible space guidance can be found here: https://www.areyoufiresafe.com/ready/defensible-space

April 9, 10, 23, 24