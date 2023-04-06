Each month, Connecting Point hosts a variety of free workshops and classes focused on health, wellness, and caregiving.
For the month of April, Connecting Point is featuring free Qigong classes at Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City.
Qigong is a powerful system of healing and energy medicine from China. It is the art and science of using breathing techniques, gentle movement, and meditation to cleanse, strengthen, and circulate the life energy (qi). Qigong practice leads to better health and vitality and a tranquil state we call a “Qigong state of mind.”
The next class will be held Wednesday April 12, & then again on the 19 from 10:00-11:00am. This series will be presented in-person at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way in Nevada City. These sessions provide a practical, easy to follow, daily ritual to self-healing, with down-to-earth knowledge of both the East and West.
For a complete listing of Connecting Point trainings and workshops, visit connectingpoint.org/events. For more information or to register for classes, call 530-274-5601.
Connecting Point is a public agency connecting people to supportive programs, information, and services in Nevada County, Placer County, and beyond. Learn more at connectingpoint.org.
