Free Qi Gong, Tai Chi classes for cancer survivors and those in treatment

A new complimentary Qi Gong class for people in treatment for cancer, as well as survivors, began on November 1 and is open to new members. The class is sponsored by the Nevada County nonprofit organization Lifelong Health, Inc. Classes will be held at 4 p.m. on Fridays at Body Balance Academy, 151 Mill Street in the Old Union Building in downtown Grass Valley. The mission of Lifelong Health, Inc. is “to spread the ancient teachings of Tai Chi, Qi Gong and Kung Fu for health and well being, to everyone, regardless of social, health or economic status.”

Body Balance Academy instructor and cancer survivor Summer Lujan will be leading the class, accompanied by several longtime students who are also survivors. Both Tai Chi and Qi Gong are well known as safe, effective and innovative adjunct therapies, according to scientific studies published by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH). Local health organizations and practitioners are encouraged to promote this program to all eligible patients, clients and members.

For more information visit http://www.lifelonghealthinc.org or call 530-477-0677.