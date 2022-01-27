Free online wellness classes hosted by Connecting Point
Connecting Point hosts a variety of free workshops and class series each month focused on health, wellness, and care giving. The following classes will be held live, via Zoom. Pre-registration is required.
Chair Yoga – This weekly 45-minute class can help improve your flexibility, concentration, and strength, while boosting mood, and reducing stress and joint strain. Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that can be done while sitting. Some poses can also be done standing by using a chair for support. Scheduled from 4 to 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, and 8.
Minimizing Stress through Self Care and Mindfulness Review — Learn how stress impacts your health and learn 25 ways to improve your health and happiness, including learning to say “no” and engaging in mindfulness activities. Scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 27.
Healthy Eating on a Budget — In this interactive series, identify best practices for eating healthy on a budget, including meal planning, current challenges to meal planning and grocery shopping, and food storage tips. Scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 3, 10, and 17.
For a complete listing of future classes, visit connectingpoint.org/events. For more information or to register for classes, call 530-274-5601. Connecting Point is a public agency connecting people to supportive programs, information, and services in Nevada County, Placer County, and beyond. Learn more at connectingpoint.org.
