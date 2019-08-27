Free, noncredit classes offered at Sierra College

Those interested in signing up for these classes can call the Sierra College counseling center at 530-274-5294 or 530-274-5306.

There may not be a free lunch, but there will be free noncredit classes at Sierra College offered in September and separately in the spring.

The classes are meant to be based in entrepreneurship and related to the college’s recent focus on career technical education. The two fall courses include “Starting a Small Business” on Sept. 3 and “21st Century Skills” on Sept. 4.

The “21st Century Skills” class, established in collaboration with the Foundation for California Community Colleges and the New World of Work initiative, is meant to close the skills gap and improve individuals’ collaborative, analytical, empathetic and digital fluency skills among others.

“That’s a class that gets to employer concerns,” said Stephanie Ortiz, executive director at Sierra College’s Nevada County campus.

“21st Century Skills” includes 10 subject areas, said Ortiz, adding that the class is something businesses have been wanting Sierra College to host for a long time.

The class, which will be offered at other community colleges around the state, is targeting not just Sierra College students, but also employees in the area and in neighboring counties.

In the spring, Sierra College will also be offering the free noncredit class “Rapid Prototyping for Product Design.”

The class, said Ortiz, is meant to target students who have a business idea, as students will be able to make a plastic prototype of the product they intend to use for future business purposes.

“(They) really come close to simulating the product,” said Ortiz.

The three free noncredit classes are meant to be offered next year too, said Ortiz, but there are no guarantees.

“It all depends on demand,” she said.

