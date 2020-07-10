Free mask giveaway today in Nevada City

Free mask giveaway today

People can get a free mask from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Dave’s Auto Repair, 747 Zion St., Nevada City.

The free, reusable masks are meant to protect people from COVID-19. The last time a giveaway happened, all masks were gone in 20 minutes, a news release states.

The event is a joint effort with the Rotary Club of Nevada City and a group calling itself Mask Warriors Unite. Masks are donated by the group and http://www.zipsfacemask.com.

— The Union staff