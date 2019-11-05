Free hot breakfast offered to NU students

The First Baptist Church is offering a free hot breakfast to Nevada Union High School students on the first Wednesday in November and December. Doors open at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 for “food, drinks and fun.” The church is located at 1866 Ridge Rd. In addition to a hot breakfast, which could include pancakes, breakfast burritos or French toast, a selection of doughnuts, cereals, coffee, tea and juice will always be available. This is drop-in event for high school students before school is sponsored by First Baptist Church partnering with Campus Life and conveniently located directly across from Nevada Union High School. All are students are welcome.