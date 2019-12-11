Free holiday supper set for Friday in Grass Valley

The Last Friday Supper Holiday Dinner is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the church hall at United Methodist Church in downtown Grass Valley. Last Friday Supper (LFS) volunteers are preparing a traditional holiday dinner, including a ham dinner with scalloped potatoes, roasted vegetables, rolls, Christmas cake, coffee and milk. The meal will be served by local Scouts so guests can relax and enjoy visiting with one another. This free holiday celebration, which is open to all community members, is sponsored by faith-based organizations, businesses and individuals. High chairs for small children are available upon request and the hall is wheelchair accessible.