Free holiday community supper
The Annual Last Friday Holiday Supper, which is coming early this year, is scheduled for Dec. 17. A to-go meal of ham, sweet potatoes, green beans and peppermint brownies will be served. Please drive through or walk up to the parking lot entrance of the Grass Valley United Methodist Church, located at 236 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. and is distributed on a first come, first served basis. We encourage all to arrive at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Last Friday Supper is sponsored each month by faith minded businesses, organizations and individuals. The menu is subject to change, but is always homemade.
