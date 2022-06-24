Free HIV/Hepatitis C testing available Monday

June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and The Nevada County Public Health Department (NCPHD) is encouraging Nevada County residents to get tested for HIV. Testing can be free, easy, fast and confidential. Residents can learn about free and low-cost local HIV testing sites at the CDC’s “Get Tested” website.

As part of its effort to encourage HIV testing, NCPHD will be hosting a free HIV and Hepatitis C Testing Clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday at 500 Crown Point Circle, Suite 110 in Grass Valley. A limited number of appointments are available and can be made by calling 530-265-1450. The clinic will be by appointment only.