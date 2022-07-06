facebook tracking pixel Free health clinic coming this month | TheUnion.com
Free health clinic coming this month

Photo submitted by Kent Clark

 

Members of the Free Healthcare Clinic Host Committee carry their banner at Monday’s Fourth of July Parade in Nevada City. Scheduled for July 15-17 at Nevada Union High School, dental, vision and medical services will be offered free to all. No need of proof of employment, insurance, income, residency, immigration status or identification. Services will be offered on a first come, first served basis. To learn more, visit CaliforniaCareForce.org/clinics. Pictured, from left, are Seph Schwinn, Kay Bonnigson, Mindy Oberne, Maryann Hart, Philip Vardara, Roger Lewis, Nouna Reagan, Kate Heuer and Rabbi David Azen. In the background (in a sun hat) is Leah Schwinn.
Photo submitted by Kent Clark

 

