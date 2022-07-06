Free health clinic a rare opportunity: NU hosts three-day event next week

Nevada County residents can get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 for free, but basic health care needs for those uninsured or underinsured are out of reach.

This year, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to filling the gap between public and private medical services — including dental and vision — is collaborating with Nevada County donors and health care providers to offer the public three days to be seen by a medical professional — entirely free.

The third Nevada County Free Health Care Clinic, hosted by California Care Force, is set for July 15-17 at Nevada Union High School.

The clinic will provide free onsite medical, dental, vision, and supportive care. It is open to everyone, regardless of income or insurance status and no verification is required, organizers said.

Philip Vardara is one of many donors and volunteers involved in the program. He was a registered nurse for 33 years and has been retired for the past six years.

Vardara’s $25,000 donation to the 2022 clinic was matched by another couple, Mindy Oberne and Roger Lewis, according to a press release.

Other in-kind donations came from the Nevada Union Joint High School District, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Interfaith Food Ministry and United Way of Nevada County.

“People can be working full time and not have any insurance,” Vardara said. “Most insurance does not cover dental or vision, and those are the two big parts of our vision.”

He’s especially proud of the cleanings, extractions and fillings that take place on site, in addition to the ability to create a new pair of glasses for those in need, on site.

He’s met thousands of people in need through the program.

“Every person that goes though the clinic encounters me,” Vardara said. “The people we see are incredibly grateful because they have no other place to go. It’s a heart touching experience to be able to support folks that haven’t had the luxury like I have to have good comprehensive healthcare.”

The local host committee is seeking donations and sponsorships to fully fund the third clinic sponsored by the nonprofit in Nevada County. All donations received from the community will remain in Nevada County and be used for this and future clinics, organizers said.

In Nevada County, a 2015 clinic provided 559 patients with $245,935 of medical services, and a 2020 clinic provided 850 patients with $347,297 of medical services. With delays in medical care as a result of COVID-19 and a growing need within the community, the clinic anticipates treating roughly 1,000 patients.

“The need is huge,” Vardara said. “The need is getting worse as this economy falters with inflation rising. People that were close to the edge two years ago are closer or falling over now.”

Vardara said he has volunteered at clinics where people showed up 10-12 hours before the clinic opens.

“We’ve had people camping out all night, waiting at 7 in the morning in even in the cold,” Vardara said. The demand — not the demand, the need — is very significant.”

