The Nevada County Veterans Services Office (NCVSO) is excited to announce the return of a partnership with Guitars 4 Vets, that provide local veterans the opportunity to receive 10 free one-on-one guitar lessons. Vets who complete the 10-class program will be sent a free, brand-new acoustic guitar to help them perfect their skills.
‘Why guitars?’ you might ask. Roughly one in five veterans experience mental health problems, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depression, and anxiety. Music helps decrease anxiety, increase self-esteem, and reduce episodes of panic attacks, nightmares, and flashbacks. Additionally, playing guitar can help veterans safely connect with their surroundings and other people.
The NCVSO also recently established a partnership with Citrus Heights Vet Center to allow local veterans to receive free, confidential mental health services at the NCVSO facility. Currently, some local veterans travel more than 60 minutes to receive services. This new partnership will provide yet another opportunity to ensure that the NCVSO has a variety of resources available that meet the diverse needs of our local veterans.
The mission of the Nevada County Veterans Services Office is to assist veterans, their surviving spouses, and their eligible dependents to obtain the federal, state, and local benefits to which they are entitled. NCVSO additionally assists veterans with receiving quality mental health services either locally or through the VA to assist them to learn how to live with the symptoms of their condition. The NCVSO collaborates with outside agencies to ensure that veterans have every resource available to overcome any obstacle in their way.
If you would like to participate in our Guitars 4 Vets program or would like to learn more about the counseling services available, please contact the Veterans Services Office by phone at 530-273-3396 or by email at ncvso@co.nevada.ca.us.