The Nevada County Veterans Services Office (NCVSO) is excited to announce the return of a partnership with Guitars 4 Vets, that provide local veterans the opportunity to receive 10 free one-on-one guitar lessons. Vets who complete the 10-class program will be sent a free, brand-new acoustic guitar to help them perfect their skills.

‘Why guitars?’ you might ask. Roughly one in five veterans experience mental health problems, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depression, and anxiety. Music helps decrease anxiety, increase self-esteem, and reduce episodes of panic attacks, nightmares, and flashbacks. Additionally, playing guitar can help veterans safely connect with their surroundings and other people.