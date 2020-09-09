Free groceries available Saturday
This week’s power outage (PSPS) will further impact those already struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the “Food Access Saturday” program, United Way of Nevada County, in collaboration with Interfaith Food Ministry, will be distributing supplemental groceries from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM), located at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. Food Access Saturday takes place every second at IFM. Above, volunteers pack supplies for pick-up. For more information, contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.
