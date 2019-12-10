Free Grass Valley mini-concert features string trio

A string trio will offer a free concert at 5:30 p.m. today at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. The ensemble will feature Ann Gaines on violin, Judy Bromley on viola and Martha Brown on cello. These local musicians come with a distinguished and wide-ranging performance repertoire. On Dec. 18, Peace Lutheran’s next December mini-concert features a unique voice duet with Judy Kenney and John Simon.

Each concert will be followed by Holden Evening Prayer at 6 p.m. Community members are invited to stay for this short gathering of songs, chants and prayers that are designed to “prepare one’s spirit for Christmas.

For more than 20 years, Peace Lutheran Church has offered free, half-hour mini-concerts to the community on Wednesday evenings in December before Christmas. This mid-week music provides relief from the holiday rush and helps people connect to the true meaning of the season.

For more information, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call the church office at (530) 273-9631. Peace Lutheran Church is located at 828 W. Main St. in Grass Valley.