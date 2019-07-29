Free Grass Valley health care clinic gets generous financial boost

United Way of Nevada County is in the planning stages of the Grass Valley Free Two-Day Health Care Clinic, which will take place on Jan. 11 and 12 of 2020. Organized in conjunction with the Roseville-based nonprofit California CareForce, United Way will be hosting the event, which will take place at the Nevada County Fairgrounds for the first time. The cost of such a huge event is substantial, however, through the generosity of people like Una Kobrin, who recently contacted United Way to share her story, the details and logistics surrounding the event are coming together, say organizers.

Kobrin is the former director of School of Care, a nonprofit that helped care providers with support and training. In the end, the funding was not there, and the business recently had to close. Kobrin and her associates decided to donate the last bit of their funds to the free health clinic.

“We chose to donate to the free health clinic because this effort perfectly demonstrates direct support to our community,” said Kobrin. “It provides the health care so desperately needed, freely, to all.”

United Way is still in need of donors (sponsors) to help with everything needed to make the clinic happen. Also needed are general volunteers and medical professionals to volunteer their time during the 2020 clinic. There is also a need for volunteers to help set up and tear down two days before, and on Monday after the clinic. Anyone interested in volunteering during the two-day clinic, or donating to help bring it to fruition, is encouraged to call United Way at 530-274-8111, email admin@uwnc.org or visit http://www.uwnc.org.