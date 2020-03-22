Free food distribution for those in need

Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) and the Food Bank of Nevada County remain open to provide food to families in need. Both organizations have modified their distribution to a “drive-through” model and increased sanitization processes in order to limit exposure to clients and volunteers. IFM will continue distributing food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley.

The Food Bank of Nevada County will be distributing pre-bagged, shelf stable foods from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 26 at the Grass Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 12889 Osborn Hill Rd. in Grass Valley. The Food Bank remains in ongoing communication with local health officials regarding COVID-19 and identifying opportunities to keep the community safe. Food distribution may be modified week to week. Future changes will be updated every Friday for the upcoming week at https://foodbankofnc.org, the Food Bank of Nevada County’s Facebook page, by calling 211, or by calling the office directly at 530-272-3796.