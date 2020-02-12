Free ‘Feel the Love’ events for children ages 0 to 5

From left, 3-year-old Quincy Rath and his 2-year-old sister, Hazel, play with paint at the “Feel the Love” event for families hosted by Sierra Nevada Children’s Services. The free quarterly family socials, offered throughout the year for children ages 0 to 5, include arts, crafts, painting, play time, refreshments and more. Family social events are held in The Learning Center, which offers a play space, play groups and lending library for the community. To learn more, visit http://www.SNCS.org.