Free fares to help you get out and vote

Nevada County Transit Services, in partnership with the Nevada County Elections Office, will be offering free fare days in conjunction with the November 8th election day.

Nevada County Connects fixed route buses (routes 1-7) and Nevada County Now Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) paratransit services will provide fare free service on the following dates.

•Saturday November 5th

•Monday November 7th

•Tuesday November 8th

Members of the community are asked to take advantage of the free bus rides to get out and vote at one of the following voting centers (with corresponding bus route).

•Gold Miners Inn (Ballroom), Grass Valley – Tinloy Transit Center (all routes)

•Peace Lutheran Church (Classroom 5), Grass Valley – route 6 (W. Main @ Sierra Mtn Inn)

•Nevada County Fairgrounds (Main Hall), Grass Valley – route 3 (gate 8 @ Brighton St.)

•Higgins Lions Community Center, S. County – route 5 (Combie Rd. @ Lake Center)

•Western Gateway Park – Buttermaker’s Cottage, Penn Valley – route 6 (Penn Valley Dr. @ Western Gateway Park)

•Eric Rood Government Center, Nevada City – routes 1 and 7 (Eric Rood Center)

The free fare event is funded by a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) grant.

For a full map and list of route schedules visit, https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/2258/Route-Schedules-and-Maps .