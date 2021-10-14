Free drive-thru flu shots at Chapa De
Chapa De Indian Health is currently hosting a series of drive-thru flu clinics in Grass Valley. For the month of October, flu shots will be available between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. However, there will be no drive-thru clinic on 10/21. The clinic is open to everyone 18 years and older, free of charge. The Chapa De Indian Health Clinic is located at 1350 E. Main Street in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-477-8545.
