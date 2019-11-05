Free dental care for veterans

Fore Dental Care in Grass Valley is again offering free dental care to Nevada County service men and women in need. Dental services will be performed by appointment only on Nov. 11, and those interested need to call ahead to reserve a spot.

A popular misconception is that all veterans qualify for free dental care offered by the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, commonly known as the VA, said dentist Stacy Fore. In fact, the criteria for cost-free dental care excludes hundreds, if not thousands, of Nevada County veterans. Those who qualify must have service-connected disabilities rated as 100 percent disabling, or are “unemployable and paid at the 100 percent rate due to service-connected conditions,” according to the VA’s website. That leaves a large faction — many of whom live on limited incomes — unable to pay for even the most basic dental care.

These alarming statistics are the reason Fore Dental Care is hosting its third annual “Smiles for Veterans”event in observance of Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11. Fore Dental Care is located at 463 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. To reserve a spot, call 530-273-1470 or email hello@ForeDentalCare.com.