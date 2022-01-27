Free dementia support group
Do you have a loved one living with dementia? A free monthly support group helps participants learn how to navigate memory loss, develop new techniques and share experiences with one another. Local geriatric nurse consultant Pepsi Helmuth will offer counsel, guidance and education. Learn more by contacting Pepsi Helmuth at PepsiHelmuth@gmail.com or 916-521-0266.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User