Free community supper this Friday
The Last Friday Supper will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. The menu will include a delicious, free, to-go dinner of roast pork with a potato pancake, assorted roasted vegetables and peach crisp. The peaches for the dessert were gathered from the Grass Valley United Methodist Church’s peach tree. It is first come, first served and everyone is welcome. Drive or walk up to the portico in the parking lot of Grass Valley United Methodist Church at 236 S. Church St. Last Friday Supper is supported by faith based organizations, businesses and individuals. All are welcome.
