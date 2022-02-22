Free community supper set for Friday
This month’s Last Friday Supper is scheduled for 5:30 on Friday at the Grass Valley Methodist Church. This is a free, to-go dinner of delicious beef stroganoff, fresh green salad and chocolate/butterscotch haystacks for dessert. Drive through or walk up to the back of the Grass Valley Methodist Church, located at 236 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. Kindly observe social distancing and face coverings. Last Friday Suppers are sponsored by faith-based individuals, businesses and organizations. Their homemade menus are subject to change. All are welcome.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Consider a monetary donation to help curb homelessness
Due to increased COVID-19 cases and a construction project at Utah’s Place, donations of goods are temporarily suspended to protect the guests who are experiencing homelessness and the greater community.