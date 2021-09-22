Free community meal this Friday
This month’s Last Friday Supper is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church, located at 236 S. Church St., in Grass Valley. A delicious, free, to-go dinner of chili, cornbread and a spicy apple pie square will be served. The event is free to all who would like to attend and is a first come, first served evening. Masks and social distancing is required. The Last Friday Supper is funded by a variety of faith based organizations, businesses and individuals. All are Welcome!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Free community meal this Friday
This month’s Last Friday Supper is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church, located at 236 S. Church St., in Grass Valley. A delicious, free, to-go dinner of…