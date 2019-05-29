Free community dinner this Friday in Grass Valley

Volunteers will prepare and serve the “Last FridaySupper” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on May 31 in the United Methodist Church Hall on Church Street in downtown Grass Valley. The dinner is free and open to the community. The menu will consist of spaghetti with homemade marinara sauce, tossed green salad with fresh vegetables, garlic bread and butter, a surprise dessert, coffee, tea and milk. The monthly dinner is sponsored by faith-based organizations, businesses and individuals. The hall is wheel chair accessible and has high chairs for the little ones. Bring your family and friends and enjoy a home cooked meal prepared especially for you by Last Friday Supper volunteers and served by local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.