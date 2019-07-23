Free community dinner set for Friday

A free dinner for the community will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on July 26 at the United Methodist Church in downtown Grass Valley. Volunteers will be preparing taco salad, refried beans, Spanish rice and a special dessert, along with milk and coffee. Scout Troop 523 will be serving this dinner to the guests in the Community Hall this month. This community event is sponsored by local faith-based organizations, businesses and individuals. The Community Hall is wheelchair accessible and high chairs are available for the young children.