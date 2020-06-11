Free cloth masks available Saturday in Nevada City
Free reusable cloth face masks designed to protect individuals from the coronavirus will be handed out from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Dave’s Auto Repair in Nevada City. The event is a joint effort with the Rotary Club of Nevada City and a group of sewers who call themselves “Mask Warriors Unite.”
Masks will be handed out until they run out. Dave’s Auto Repair is located at 747 Zion St. in Nevada City. Community members will be able to stay in their cars and drive through the parking lot. There will be a maximum of four masks per car in various sizes and designs for adults and children.
The Mask Warriors volunteer their time and expertise to make reusable cloth masks. Materials are from the sewers’ personal supply or purchased with donations from the community, which are encouraged.
“We are at a point in the pandemic when California and other states are contemplating re-opening public life,” said Lexis LaRue, president of the Nevada City Masked Warriors. “However there is no effective treatment for this highly transmittable illness and most people will need to wear masks.”
