Free clinic set for Friday to Sunday
The California CareForce Health Clinic is set for this Friday through Sunday at Nevada Union High School.
The free event is first come, first serve. It offers medical, dental and vision assistance, along with other services. There is no need for proof of insurance, employment, income or residency.
Clinic hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Nevada County Connects is providing free fares on all routes to the clinic. Bus schedules are available in the rider’s guide at nevadacountyconnects.com, or by calling the office at 530-477-0103, extension zero.
Clinic organizers recommend bringing your prescription medication, appropriate clothing, food and water.
Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of clinic attendance are required. Onsite testing will be available.
Free clinic set for Friday to Sunday
The California CareForce Health Clinic is set for this Friday through Sunday at Nevada Union High School.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User