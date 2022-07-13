Free clinic set for Friday to Sunday

The California CareForce Health Clinic is set for this Friday through Sunday at Nevada Union High School.

The free event is first come, first serve. It offers medical, dental and vision assistance, along with other services. There is no need for proof of insurance, employment, income or residency.

Clinic hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Nevada County Connects is providing free fares on all routes to the clinic. Bus schedules are available in the rider’s guide at nevadacountyconnects.com , or by calling the office at 530-477-0103, extension zero.

Clinic organizers recommend bringing your prescription medication, appropriate clothing, food and water.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of clinic attendance are required. Onsite testing will be available.