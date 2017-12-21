Free Christmas meals available in western Nevada County

Shepherd's Heart Church will open its doors on Christmas to welcome in anyone who wants to feel a sense of community.

"We don't want anyone to be alone on Christmas," said Pastor John Grimes. "That's our theme."

From noon to 4 p.m., the church will serve turkey, ham and mashed potatoes at Banner Grange, 12629 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley.

The free event will feature live music and a warm atmosphere, Grimes said.

"It's a tough time of year for some people," he said. "I ran into some people who were very discouraged on the holidays, and I realized there's no reason for them to be like that. So I've opened the door to give them a place to go."

Another Christmas opportunity

Divine Spark will be serving a Christmas meal at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge.

"Anyone who's homeless, doesn't have a place to go, is in need of anything or would like to come and be a part of the community is welcome," said Shirley Kinghorn, the organization's director.

The Elks Lodge, 109 S School St., Grass Valley, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Christmas event.

Divine Spark will also be giving out warm clothes and other gifts that have been donated to the organization.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.